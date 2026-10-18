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What to do if your vehicle breaks down on the side of a major highway?

DPS has safety tips if your vehicle breaks down while driving

Pachatta Pope, Reporter

Emilio Sanchez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – What do you do if you find yourself stranded on a highway after your car breaks down?

After an 18-year-old woman was hit and killed by a driver while getting out of her stalled vehicle, KSAT compiled tips from the Texas Department of Public Safety on what you should do if you face a similar situation:

  1. Stay calm
  2. Pull off the road as far as possible
  3. Turn on your flashers or hazard lights
  4. Call law enforcement and wait for them to arrive
  5. If you need to get out, safely get out on the passenger side or the side that is away from moving traffic

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