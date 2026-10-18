Man suffers major injuries, suspect flees after crash on I-35 South, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 26-year-old man suffered major injuries, and one person fled the scene after a crash on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were dispatched around 9:32 p.m. Saturday to the 8500 block of Interstate 35 South.

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Police said a Dodge Challenger was traveling at a high rate of speed when they struck the back of a commercial vehicle.

The commercial vehicle rolled off the highway and struck a private business, police said.

The driver of the commercial vehicle was taken to the hospital with major injuries. According to police, the driver of the Dodge Challenger fled the scene on foot and has not been located.

This is an ongoing investigation, police said.

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