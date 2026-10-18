Service member falls while rappelling before UTSA football game at Alamodome, witnesses say

UTSA football staff huddle around a member of the military who fell during a rappelling demonstration at the Alamodome on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – A member of the military was transported to the hospital after he fell while rappelling before a UTSA football game.

He was part of a pregame demonstration with three other officers for the Roadrunners’ Salute to Armed Forces and Veterans night, witnesses told KSAT. His condition is unknown at this time.

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“Once the band started playing, there was a guy that fell down,” witness Adrian Corey told KSAT, “and started coming down fast.”

The fall happened just before 7 p.m. at the Alamodome, SAFD said, where the Roadrunners are playing Navy. UTSA staff surrounded the service member, witnesses told KSAT, as he received medical attention.

“Everybody was quiet, the band stopped performing,” Adrian said, “everybody was dead silent.”

“It was a very sad moment and we don’t know (his condition),” witness Siomara Corey said. “There was no updates after that other than asking for prayers, but it did not look good.”

KSAT has reached out to the University of San Antonio and its athletics department for additional details and has not yet received a response.

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.

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