San Antonio attorney arrested on indecency with child charges, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio attorney was arrested Friday on two counts of indecency with a child, according to an arrest affidavit.

Martin Phipps, 57, faces charges of indecency with a child by exposure and indecency with a child by sexual contact, Bexar County records show.

According to the affidavit, Phipps was nude around two children in his home, a 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy, and would make them sleep in bed with him.

The affidavit states Phipps openly watched pornography around the children while in bed.

Phipps was also reported to have made inappropriate physical contact with the boy, according to the affidavit.

The relationship between Phipps and the victims is unclear.

Phipps was previously arrested in August 2026 after a 16-year-old girl living with him accused him of threatening her. He was also arrested in 2021 after investigators said he harassed a woman to the point that she fled to Mexico in fear for her life.

Phipps was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center and released on bond Saturday.

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