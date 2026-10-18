Why did UTSA, Navy still play football after an airman fell while rappelling from the Alamodome pregame?

The service member was taken out of the Alamodome on a golf cart after falling during a rappelling demonstration on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – The American Conference said its decision to continue UTSA football’s game against Navy was in part due to the desire to “mitigate speculation” about the medical status of an airman who fell while rappelling from the ceiling of the Alamodome.

The conference said it made the decision to start the game Saturday night, after a few minutes of delay, with the support of both UT San Antonio and the U.S. Naval Academy, and in accordance with the American’s bylaws.

The decision came after a meeting with conference commissioner Tim Pernetti, representatives from both schools, Alamodome management and local authorities, the American said.

“At the time of those discussions, Nellis Air Force Base Public Affairs had not publicly confirmed the service member’s condition,” the conference said in a statement.

After the game, UTSA coach Jeff Traylor said he and his team were unaware of what happened.

“I didn’t know. I didn’t have any information,” Traylor said. “The only information I had was there had been an incident, and the game was going to be delayed, and we didn’t expand upon it any more than that.”

Traylor said you could feel that the fall was bigger than football, though.

“You could just tell the energy was just gone,” Traylor said. “I’ve never had to deal with anything like that before. It just puts things into perspective.”

The American said it did not address the airman’s medical status during the game out of “respect for the family’s privacy and adherence to the military’s notification process.”

Nellis Air Force Base Public Affairs confirmed the service member’s injury to the conference at 10:40 p.m., according to the American.

Just after midnight, a Nellis spokesperson sent a statement to KSAT 12 confirming the service member’s death.

The American Conference said it has been “asked to respect the privacy of the airman’s family, loved ones and teammates during this difficult time.”

The details surrounding the airman’s death remain under investigation, the Nellis spokesperson told KSAT 12.

Read the full statement below:

All of us at the American Conference are heartbroken by the death of the U.S. Air Force service member who took part in the pregame demonstration at the Alamodome on Oct. 17. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, teammates and members of the 57th Wing who had the privilege of serving with him. We honor his service and join the military community in mourning his loss. During the game, representatives of both participating member institutions, Alamodome management and local authorities met with American Conference Commissioner Tim Pernetti and a working group to review the information available and discuss next steps. At the time of those discussions, Nellis Air Force Base Public Affairs had not publicly confirmed the service member’s condition. Air Force casualty notification and information-release procedures establish safeguards for notifying families and publicly releasing casualty information. In accordance with conference bylaws and with the support of both participating member institutions, the conference made the decision to continue the game. Respect for the family’s privacy and adherence to the military’s notification process guided the decision to mitigate speculation about the service member’s medical status and avoid additional distress for his family. Later, at 11:40 p.m. Eastern time, Nellis Air Force Base Public Affairs confirmed that the service member had been injured during the pregame demonstration and transported to a local hospital, where he later died. We are grateful to the first responders and emergency personnel who provided immediate care on the field. Our hearts and prayers are with everyone impacted by this tragedy. We know this has been difficult for everyone involved. Per Nellis Air Force Base, the details surrounding his death are under investigation, and we have been asked to respect the privacy of the airman’s family, loved ones and teammates during this difficult time. The American Conference

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