After deadly UTSA game fall, expert breaks down rappelling safety systems

SAN ANTONIO – As the investigation continues into the deadly fall during a pregame ceremony at Saturday night’s UTSA football game, a longtime caver and rock climber showed KSAT what can go into a safe rappel.

The Air Force identified the airman who died as Tech. Sgt. Ian Patterson, a Tactical Air Control Party instructor assigned to the 6th Combat Training Squadron, Detachment 2, at Joint Base San Antonio.

Patterson fell while rappelling from the Alamodome ceiling during UTSA’s Salute to Armed Forces and Veterans Night. The fall happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday as UTSA played Navy.

Geary Schindel, a professional geologist who said he has been caving and rock climbing for more than 50 years, emphasized that his demonstration was not a re-creation of what happened at the Alamodome. He said the available video does not clearly show the equipment or setup used Saturday night.

“It’s very early in the accident investigation, I’m sure,” Schindel said. “And the videos weren’t clear enough to be able to tell exactly what kind of gear he was using.”

During a demonstration, Schindel threaded rope through a descent device, clipped in his harness and walked through the checks he makes before beginning a rappel.

“I’m safe in here; I’ve got my helmet, lights, gloves; all my buckles are backed up here,” Schindel said.

Rappelling is used in a range of settings, including climbing, caving, search and rescue and commercial rope-access work. Schindel said the equipment and procedures can vary based on the activity.

“There are many, many different ways to repel, and each of the different activities have devices that are really specific to them,” Schindel said.

Schindel demonstrated a safety ascender, which he said can serve as a backup by gripping the rope if a person loses control.

“And now I would slide my safety ascender down, and that way I know if I have lost control, all my weight is now on this and I’ve got this slack,” Schindel said. “If I accidentally let go, I’d be caught.”

He also demonstrated a bottom belay, sometimes called a fireman’s belay, where a person below the rappeller can pull the rope tight to help stop a descent. He showed a stopper knot that can limit how far someone travels down a rope.

Those techniques are not necessarily used in every rappel. Schindel said military personnel may follow different procedures depending on the mission and risks involved.

“The military has different standards and different reasons for rappelling,” Schindel said. “So, you’re always weighing those issues.”

The Air Force has not released details about the equipment or safety procedures used during the pregame ceremony, or what led to Patterson’s fall.

Schindel said the investigation could provide more information and potentially lead to additional safety protocols.

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