Crime Stoppers offers $20K reward in 2010 deadly shooting on Northeast Side

Crime Stoppers is offering a $20,000 reward to help solve the 2010 shooting death of 20-year-old Eric Mendoza on the Northeast Side.

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is offering a $20,000 reward to help solve the 2010 shooting death of a 20-year-old man on the Northeast Side.

Eric Mendoza, 20, was shot and killed while he was driving a truck around 1 a.m. on Oct. 21, 2010, in the 5000 block of Village Path, according to San Antonio police.

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Police said residents heard several gunshots and the sounds of a vehicle speeding off. When residents came out of their homes, they saw Mendoza’s truck strike several vehicles before stopping.

When officers arrived, police said they found Mendoza unresponsive in his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said there were no witnesses to the shooting.

Crime Stoppers said it will pay the guaranteed $20,000 reward until July 14, 2031, for information that leads to arrests in the case.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637) or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

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