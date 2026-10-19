Cuban man sentenced to 17+ years in federal prison for human trafficking, forced labor in multiple states

SAN ANTONIO – A Cuban man was sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison for forcing three Cuban women to work in clubs across multiple states after smuggling them into the U.S., according to a news release.

Yoirlan Tome-Rojas, 46, was sentenced to 17 years and 6 months after he pleaded guilty on June 3 to three counts of labor trafficking, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas said. The sentences will run concurrently.

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Tome-Rojas paid for expenses to smuggle the women across the U.S.-Mexico border, according to court documents. He charged each woman a travel debt of up to $50,000 and required them to hand over all of their earnings while working in clubs seven days a week.

He transported the women to Indiana, Detroit and San Antonio during the months they were in his custody.

Two of the women were with Tome-Rojas for about three months and paid only about $1,000 toward their debt, according to the release.

Tome-Rojas was in the country illegally, the release states.

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