Do you know this person? Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office seeks help identifying man

Anyone who has information or believes they may recognize the man is asked to contact the medical examiner’s office’s investigative section at 210-335-4011.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office is requesting the public’s help identifying a man found on the South Side.

The man was found on June 1, 2026, in the 8500 block of Mission Parkway, near South Presa Street.

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According to the medical examiner’s office, the man is around 27-37 years old and about 5 feet, 4 inches tall.

Anyone who has information or believes they may recognize the man is asked to contact the medical examiner’s office’s investigative section at 210-335-4011.

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