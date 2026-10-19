Do you know this person? Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office seeks help identifying man Anyone who has information or believes they may recognize the man is asked to contact the medical examiner’s office’s investigative section at 210-335-4011. (Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office) SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office is requesting the public’s help identifying a man found on the South Side.
The man was found on June 1, 2026, in the 8500 block of Mission Parkway, near South Presa Street.
According to the medical examiner’s office, the man is around 27-37 years old and about 5 feet, 4 inches tall.
Anyone who has information or believes they may recognize the man is asked to contact the medical examiner’s office’s investigative section at 210-335-4011.
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About the Author Gabby Jimenez headshot
Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.
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