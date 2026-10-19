DPS releases video of pursuit ending in four-vehicle crash in downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Public Safety released video of a pursuit that ended in a four-vehicle crash at a downtown San Antonio intersection in August.

The video shows a DPS anti-gang trooper attempting a traffic stop on a white BMW on Aug. 11 near Mitchell Street and South Flores Street.

The driver, identified as Issac Mathew Trinidad, 28, briefly pulled over to drop off a woman before fleeing northbound on South Flores Street.

Issac Mathew Trinidad's booking photo (Bexar County jail). (Copyright 2026 by BCSO - All rights reserved.)

During the pursuit, the video shows Trinidad speeding and, at some point, sideswiping a vehicle.

The video shows Trinidad later running a red light at Durango Boulevard and South Flores Street. The BMW collided with two trucks and a Range Rover carrying six people.

The video shows the DPS trooper exiting the patrol vehicle and commanding Trinidad to get out.

Bodycam video shows the trooper grabbing Trinidad before the footage cuts to him already on the ground, where troopers then placed him in handcuffs.

Two women in the Range Rover were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Several other people in the vehicles were treated at the scene.

DPS confirmed the BMW was stolen. Trinidad allegedly had methamphetamine in his pocket at the time of the crash, DPS said.

Trinidad was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest with a vehicle, unlawful conduct with a mail receptacle key or lock, and possession of a controlled substance, jail records show.

He was also booked on a parole violation, records indicate.

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