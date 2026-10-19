Erik Cantu’s motion to revoke probation hearing rescheduled for November

SAN ANTONIO – Erik Cantu will no longer appear in court Monday for a motion to revoke probation hearing. His hearing was rescheduled for Monday, Nov. 30.

The 21-year-old was arrested in July after police said he ran from officers. He faces a charge of evading arrest and is being held without bond on a reinstated burglary charge.

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In June, Cantu was sentenced to deferred adjudication in a separate burglary case.

Cantu was shot by former San Antonio Police Department officer James Brennand in 2022.

In July, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office separately dismissed Brennand’s aggravated assault by a public servant charge due to “further investigation,” citing a separate investigation into Cantu stemming from an incident that happened earlier that month.

Background

In October 2022, Brennand fired multiple shots at a BMW driven by the then-17-year-old.

Brennand, who was fired from SAPD three days after the shooting, was captured on body camera footage opening the door of Cantu’s vehicle and shooting at him as Cantu attempted to drive away.

Brennand believed Cantu’s vehicle had evaded him the night before as he attempted to pull it over.

The shooting drew national attention. Cantu suffered serious injuries and spent months recovering.

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