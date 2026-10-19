UTSA fan, leaders react after ‘heartbreaking’ death of airman who fell while rappelling pregame at Alamodome

SAN ANTONIO – More than 20,000 people watched a member of the Air Force die Saturday night when he fell while rappelling from the top of the Alamodome.

Many caught the fall on camera, including Adrian Corey, who was watching the band with his parents and siblings before kickoff.

“Once I saw him come down fast, I like, I (did not) know what to think,” Corey said in an exclusive interview with KSAT 12.

The airman was one of four service members in a rappelling demonstration during the band performance before UTSA football played Navy in the annual Salute to Armed Forces and Veterans night.

Corey said excitement among fans built when they realized what they would be witnessing.

“I realized it when there was ropes coming down,” Corey said. “Everybody started bringing up their chairs. Everybody’s energy started going up.”

That’s when Corey started recording. But within five minutes, the mood in the arena quickly changed.

“[I saw] somebody come down,” Corey said. “He fell all the way down and then everybody, like they said, ooh, and went silent.”

The airman received medical attention on the field and was transported to a local hospital.

Fans left the stadium not knowing his condition. However, just after midnight, a spokesperson for Nellis Air Force Base confirmed his death to KSAT 12.

“Now knowing his situation, it’s very sad knowing he’s dead,” Corey said.

Corey said he is from a strong military family, like many in San Antonio, and said it was hard to witness.

“(It is) like heartbreaking because (he was) somebody who served our country, Corey said.

Corey said his heart goes out to the service member’s family.

“I hope he died doing something he loved.”

Local leaders share condolences about airman’s death

Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones said she was “deeply saddened” to hear about the airman’s death in a social media post.

“We will keep his family in our prayers,” Jones said. “May perpetual light shine upon him.”

I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of an Air Force service member following an unfortunate accident at Saturday’s UTSA-Navy football game. We will keep his family in our prayers. May perpetual light shine upon him. — Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones (@Mayor_GOJ) October 18, 2026

Bexar County Commissioner Grant Moody attended the game with his family and said he was praying for the airman’s family, friends and everyone impacted by the tragedy.

“This is a heartbreaking loss and a sobering reminder of just how fragile life is,” Moody said in a statement posted to his Facebook page.

Moody also commended students and staff who formed a huddle around the airman after his fall to “provide privacy and dignity as medical personnel worked to save his life.”

“In an incredibly difficult moment, they showed compassion and respect,” Moody said.

In a letter to the campus community, UT San Antonio President Taylor Eighmy said “our greatest responsibility is to treat one another with compassion, dignity and the highest degree of respect, and to offer care and support when it is needed most.”

“The impact of this tragedy extends far beyond those who were present at the Alamodome. It touches families, friends, fellow service members and so many throughout our community,” Eighmy said. “My hope is that all those affected feel the strength of a community that stands beside them, shares in their sorrow and surrounds them with genuine care.”

The university said it will display the “solemn white candle” this week on its monuments and student union tower lights “in reflection of the tragic accident that took place at the Alamodome.”

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