Holiday travelers may face higher airfares as fuel costs rise

SAN ANTONIO – Holiday travelers could pay more to get to their destinations this year as airlines face higher fuel costs and strong demand for flights.

Delta Air Lines reported its jet fuel costs jumped 60% in the third quarter compared with a year ago, an increase of about $1.6 billion. The airline also reported that passengers are continuing to book flights despite significantly higher airfares.

AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said travelers looking for the best prices should book early, especially for busy holiday periods.

“The smart thing to do should be 60 to 90 days out,” Armbruster said, adding that Thanksgiving is already approaching quickly for those who have not yet booked.

For travelers still searching for flights, flexibility can help lower costs. Armbruster said flying on the holiday itself or choosing a less popular departure day may be cheaper during peak travel periods.

“If you can, some ways to save are be flexible on your dates,” Armbruster said.

Travelers can also compare fares at nearby airports and set up airfare alerts to track prices on specific routes. Connecting flights may cost less than nonstop options, though they can add travel time, which is especially important during the busy holiday season.

Armbruster also urged travelers to look beyond the advertised ticket price and consider the full cost of a trip.

“Some airlines, it looks like you get a great cost up front, but then they add on baggage fees, seat selection and other charges,” he said.