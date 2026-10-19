Ken Paxton appears at North Side church which will serve as polling place beginning Monday

San Antonio mayor Gina Ortiz Jones reshared a video of Ken Paxton at a Cornerstone Church service on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, one day before it becomes an early voting site.

SAN ANTONIO – Republican Senate nominee Ken Paxton was recognized by leaders at a North Side church during Sunday service that will become an early voting location Monday, amid calls from voting rights advocates for Bexar County elections to not use the site as a polling place.

Paxton posted a video from the service on his Facebook page, which shows him standing and waving to the crowd as Pastor Matt Hagee announces his presence and says he is on the ballot for the Senate seat.

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In the video, he appears to be sitting alongside Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and state Sen. Donna Campbell, R-New Braunfels.

“I had a wonderful Sunday morning worshipping at Cornerstone Church in San Antonio,” Paxton said.

After announcing Paxton, the video shows Hagee saying early voting begins Monday.

The video posted to Paxton’s page cuts off, but a livestream of the church’s 8:30 a.m. service shows Hagee encouraging worshippers to not wait until election day to vote. Hagee promotes Cornerstone Church as one of those polling places where attendees can vote early.

It comes as two members of Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones’ commission on voting asked the Bexar County Elections Department to “urgently reconsider” its decision to use Cornerstone Church as a polling location, citing its relationship with Republican candidates.

Jones reshared Paxton’s post on Facebook, tagging James Talarico.

“Hey, James Talarico, it looks like they’re recognizing U.S. Senate candidates at Cornerstone Church during their services here in San Antonio,” Jones said in the post. “And, as a *polling site*, they’re very helpfully reminding folks that Early Voting starts tomorrow. Could be a good stop next Sunday!”

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