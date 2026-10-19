NEISD families await more details on possible school closures

SAN ANTONIO – North East ISD families are expected to learn more this week about which campuses could be affected as the district weighs possible school closures or consolidations tied to declining enrollment and campus efficiency.

The NEISD school board is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Community meetings are also planned Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at specific campuses, including Oak Grove, Montgomery and Dellview elementary schools, according to information shared on social media.

>> NEISD identifies 16 elementary schools that could be considered for closure

The district began discussing low enrollment and campus efficiency last spring. In September, NEISD identified 16 schools with fewer than 450 students where it costs more per student to keep the campus open.

A district spokesperson previously said some of those schools have special programs or other factors that would prevent them from being considered for closure.

At Dellview Elementary School, PTA President Denise Cruz said families have been working to make sure parents and neighbors attend the upcoming meetings.

PTA members have passed out flyers and shared meeting information on social media as they push to save schools that could be under review.

Cruz and her husband have five children who have attended or are currently attending Dellview. She said families are worried about teachers, campus programs and what could happen to an empty school building if a closure moves forward.

“Our schools matter, our voices matter,” Cruz said. “Come out and fight for your schools, your public schools, because they are hurting. Enrollment is down all around, and we don’t want to see future school closures.”

NEISD spokesperson Aubrey Chancellor told KSAT in a September interview that district leaders understand the decisions ahead are difficult but necessary as they consider how to be fiscally responsible to taxpayers.

“A school building doesn’t teach students; teachers teach students,” Chancellor said. “We have excellent teachers, and it doesn’t matter where you are as long as you are getting a wonderful education.”

The district has said the board is expected to have a list by the end of the year of up to four schools that could be considered for closure or consolidation.

Enrollment decline has been a broader concern for public school districts.

In NEISD, about 70% of the community does not have school-age children.

Families are expected to hear more during this week’s board and community meetings before any final decisions are made.

Community meetings are set for Oak Grove School at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Montgomery at 6 p.m. on Wednesday

The community meeting for Dellview is at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Community meeting announced on social media. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Community meeting announced on social media. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)