San Antonio man accused of assaulting woman then retaliating after she reported it, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man faces felony charges after police say he assaulted his girlfriend twice, threatened to kill her with a knife, and then sent threatening texts demanding she drop the charges, according to arrest affidavits.

Johnathan Gamez, 31, is charged with continuous violence against the family and obstruction or retaliation, both felonies.

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San Antonio police were called Oct. 2 to an assault in progress in the 2400 block of East Houston Street, the first affidavit says. The caller told dispatchers her ex-boyfriend had assaulted her and gave his name and date of birth.

The woman told a detective that Gamez punched her once in the face on Sept. 24 during an argument, leaving a gash about 2 inches long across her bottom lip, the affidavit states. She did not report that assault at the time, saying she knew Gamez was out on bond and owed her boss money. She showed the detective a photo of the injury taken the day it happened, according to the document.

The affidavit says that on Oct. 2, Gamez began another argument at the woman’s home, accusing her of speaking to other men. As she drove him home, he allegedly struck her once on the right side of her torso, causing her pain. He then pulled an Exacto knife from his backpack, showed it to her and threatened to kill her, the affidavit says.

When they arrived, Gamez allegedly got out and slashed the passenger seat of her car from the backrest to the seat, then ran off on foot as she called police.

The woman told police she is in “great fear” because Gamez has shown an escalating pattern of violence and knows where she lives. She also said she believes he is always armed. The affidavit says Gamez has a lengthy criminal history that includes prior family violence arrests.

About a week later, the woman received text messages from Gamez demanding she drop the charges or he would “find her,” according to the second affidavit.

When she refused, he allegedly replied, “Well guess what... your little room is gonna burst into flames.”

She called police again and said she did not feel safe returning home, fearing Gamez would find and attack her, the affidavit states.

Gamez was arrested and is being held on a $50,000 bond, Bexar County court records show.

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