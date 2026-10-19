Voters find East Central ISD’s Prop A missing from some ballots, district says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Voters in east Bexar County flagged that a proposition to increase East Central Independent School District funding was missing from some ballots on Monday, according to a news release.

East Central ISD said Proposition A was not on ballots in two voting precincts near St. Hedwig (4071, 4151) and one near Schertz (4087). The item proposes raising a tax rate by roughly one penny to increase school district funding.

Recommended Videos

Brandon Oliver, a spokesman for the school district, said a separate proposition from another school district appeared instead of East Central ISD’s.

He said the district contacted the Bexar County Elections Department to review the “reported discrepancies” and ensure voters receive the correct ballots.

East Central ISD urged voters to double-check their ballots and flag poll workers if they notice any issues. In the release, the district mentioned “residents who have not yet voted may want to vote later in the week.”

According to the elections department, at least 30,000 ballots have been cast in Bexar County by 3:30 p.m.

Voters who already cast ballots can contact the Texas Secretary of State (1-800-252-8683) to report issues and inquire about available remedies.

“Every eligible voter deserves the opportunity to have their voice heard, and their vote accurately recorded,” East Central ISD stated in its communication to families.

KSAT reached out to the Bexar County Elections Department this afternoon to find out when the reported issue is expected to be resolved and has not heard back yet.

More election coverage on KSAT: