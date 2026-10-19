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What we know about the airman who died after rappelling from the Alamodome before UTSA-Navy football game

The Air Force has since identified him as Tech. Sgt. Ian Patterson, and the incident remains under investigation

Amanda Moreno, Digital Journalist

UTSA football staff huddle around a member of the military who fell during a rappelling demonstration at the Alamodome on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. (Adrian Corey)

SAN ANTONIO – An Air Force service member died Saturday night, Oct. 17, after falling while rappelling from the Alamodome ceiling during a pregame ceremony before UTSA’s football game against Navy. Here is what is known so far:

  • Background: Patterson was from Fort Stewart, Georgia, and served in the Air Force for 15 years. He was named the Air Force Special Warfare Enlisted Instructor of the Year at the Headquarters Air Force level in 2022.
  • The fall: It happened just before 7 p.m. during UTSA’s Salute to Armed Forces and Veterans night. Witnesses told KSAT he was part of a ceremony with three other service members.
  • Response: UTSA staff surrounded him as medical personnel worked to save his life. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
  • Why the game went on: The American Conference said it started the game after a delay of a few minutes, with the support of UTSA and Navy and in line with conference bylaws. At the time, Nellis Air Force Base had not publicly confirmed his condition.
  • The conference’s reasoning: It cited military casualty notification procedures, respect for his family’s privacy and a desire to “mitigate speculation” about his medical status.
  • Confirmation timeline: Nellis confirmed the injury to the conference at 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, and told KSAT of his death just after midnight. The Air Force released his name Sunday.
  • What the team knew: UTSA coach Jeff Traylor said he and his players were unaware of his condition, saying, “I didn’t have any information.”
  • Investigation: Nellis Air Force Base said the fall is under investigation, and the conference is working with the schools, the Alamodome and local authorities to review what happened.

The Air Force has asked that the privacy of Patterson’s family, loved ones and teammates be respected. UT San Antonio students in need of support can call the university crisis hotline 24/7 at 210-458-4140.

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