What you can and cannot bring to the election polls in Bexar County

FILE - A "Vote Here" sign posted outside a polling center in the Thompson neighborhood.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Early voting is underway in Bexar County, and whether you are heading to the polls now or on Election Day, there are a few things you should know before you go.

Voters can cast ballots at dozens of early voting locations across the county, with voting beginning Monday, Oct. 19 and ending Friday, Oct. 30.

Recommended Videos

>> READ: What to know about early voting in Bexar County for Nov. 3 midterm election

Texas law has specific rules about what voters can and cannot bring to polling locations. Here is a breakdown of what is allowed and what is prohibited.

What you need to bring

Acceptable forms of ID include the following:

Texas driver’s license

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas personal identification card issued by DPS

Texas handgun license issued by DPS

U.S. military ID card with a photo

U.S. citizenship certificate containing a photo

U.S. passport

There are options if residents do not have one of the acceptable forms of ID and cannot reasonably obtain one.

They can fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at their place of voting and show one of the following supporting forms of ID:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

If you are registered but have lost your voter registration card, you can notify your county voter registrar in writing to get a new one.

What can I bring to the polling place?

Voters are allowed to bring in written materials to help them cast their ballots, so you can make notes about candidates beforehand and reference them as you vote as long as they’re not visible to other voters or used to campaign for a candidate.

If you need assistance at the polls, you can tell the election official you need help voting. It is not required to provide proof of your disability, according to the Texas Secretary of State.

Voters may be assisted by:

Any person the voter chooses who is not an election worker;

Two election workers on Election Day; or

One election worker during early voting.

Voters may not be assisted by:

Their employer;

An agent of their employer; or

An officer or agent of their union.

For guidance on which voters are eligible to receive help, click here.

What’s not allowed at the polling place?

Unless you’re a peace officer, Section 46.03(a) of the Texas Penal Code generally prohibits a person from bringing a firearm onto the premises of a polling place.

Voters are not allowed to use the following wireless communications devices within 100 feet of the voting stations:

Cellphones

Cameras

Tablet computers

Laptop computers

Sound recorders

Any device that may communicate wirelessly or be used to record sound or images

Voters cannot wear clothing or bring signs expressing a preference for or against any candidate, measure, or political party within 100 feet of the voting station.

Voters cannot wear these items with campaign affiliation:

Hats

Shirts

Buttons/pins

Masks

Signs

If a voter forgets and wears a campaign shirt, they will be asked to turn it inside out, or they might be denied entrance.

The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Oct. 23. Election day is Nov. 3.

More election coverage on KSAT: