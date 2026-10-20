15-year-old dies after another teen allegedly shot him in Hondo, police say

HONDO, Texas – A 15-year-old boy is dead after another teen allegedly shot and killed him Monday night in Hondo, according to police.

In a statement on social media, officers said they were dispatched around 9:34 p.m. to the intersection of 14th Street and Avenue Q, near U.S. Highway 90.

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When they arrived, they found the 15-year-old boy with a reported gunshot wound.

Officers treated the boy for his injuries, but he later died at a hospital. At this time, the boy’s identity is unknown.

Authorities continued their investigation and identified a 16-year-old boy from Uvalde, who they believe is connected. After a search warrant, police recovered a firearm that they believe was used in the fatal shooting.

With all of the evidence and witness statements, the teenager was arrested and charged with murder, according to Hondo Police Chief Justin Soza.

At this time, it’s unclear what prompted the shooting.

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