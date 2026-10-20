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BCSO seeks help finding missing teen last seen on Northeast Side

Anyone with information is asked to call the BCSO at (210) 335-6000

Amanda Moreno, Digital Journalist

Robert Duron, 15, was last seen Friday afternoon on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help on Tuesday to find Robert Duron, 15, who was last seen on the Northeast Side a week prior.

BCSO said Duron was last seen around 5:30 p.m. in the 7500 block of Lincoln Village Drive, near Farm-to-Market 78.

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The sheriff’s office said Duron is 5 feet and 1 inch tall, is 115 pounds and is described to have short black hair with red streaks, paired with brown eyes

He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black T-shirt with white lettering that read “I love spiders” and black Crocs, according to BCSO.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office at 210-335-6000 or email missingpersons@bcso.org.

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