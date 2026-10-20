Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office could not determine how 7-month-old Ozana Cisneros died

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County medical examiners could not come to a conclusion as to how an infant, previously the subject of an AMBER Alert, died over the summer.

Remains of 7-month-old Ozana Cisneros were found at Concepción Park in July. KSAT called the medical examiner’s office on Tuesday and learned her cause and manner of death was ruled “undetermined.”

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The infant was reported missing through an AMBER Alert issued on July 9 by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Her mother Maximina, 19, was also included on the alert because she was initially wanted in connection with Ozana Cisneros’ abduction.

Maximina Cisneros was found near the 200 block of Parkview Drive, but because her daughter remained missing, the AMBER Alert remained in effect.

Hours later, investigators discovered skeletal remains near Concepción Park, about half a mile away from where Maximina Cisneros was found.

On July 13, the AMBER Alert was officially discontinued, but law enforcement said Ozana Cisneros was still considered actively missing.

San Antonio police and the medical examiner’s office confirmed the remains belong to Ozana Cisneros in August. However the cause and manner of death stayed under investigation for months, until Tuesday.

The medical examiner’s office said they were unable to come to a conclusion of how she died during a phone call with KSAT.

More of this story on KSAT: