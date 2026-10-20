Busiest, slowest polling locations in Bexar County for early voting period of midterm election

SAN ANTONIO – Keep up with election news on the Vote 2026 page. Learn more about the ballots and information on where to vote here.

More than 42,000 Bexar County residents have voted early for the Nov. 3 midterm election so far, according to the Bexar County Elections Department.

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Between Monday, Oct. 19 and Friday, Oct. 31, voters can cast their ballots at more than 50 polling locations.

>> READ: What to know about early voting in Bexar County for Nov. 3 midterm election

Offices for election include governor, U.S. Senate, county judge, district attorney and others.

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Busiest polling locations so far

Brookhollow Branch Library: 1,516 Encino Branch Library: 1,272 Maverick Branch Library: 1,271 Cody Branch Library: 1,253 Northwest Vista College: 1,207 Parman Branch Library at Stone Oak: 1,148 Tobin Branch Library at Oakwell: 1,123 Leon Valley Conference Center: 1,108 Wonderland Mall of the Americas: 1,092 Semmes Branch Library: 1,084

Slowest polling locations so far

St. Phillips College: 174 Pan American Branch Library: 215 Southwest ISD Admin Building: 251 Macedonia Baptist Church: 253 Frank Garrett Multi Service Center: 301 Palo Alto College: 324 Somerset City Hall: 326 East Central ISD Admin: 334 Texas A&M University-San Antonio: 334 Saint Hedwig City Hall: 347

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