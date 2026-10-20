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Busiest, slowest polling locations in Bexar County for early voting period of midterm election

Early voting takes place from Oct. 19-Oct. 31

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

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SAN ANTONIOKeep up with election news on the Vote 2026 page. Learn more about the ballots and information on where to vote here.

More than 42,000 Bexar County residents have voted early for the Nov. 3 midterm election so far, according to the Bexar County Elections Department.

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Between Monday, Oct. 19 and Friday, Oct. 31, voters can cast their ballots at more than 50 polling locations.

>> READ: What to know about early voting in Bexar County for Nov. 3 midterm election

Offices for election include governor, U.S. Senate, county judge, district attorney and others.

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Busiest polling locations so far

  1. Brookhollow Branch Library: 1,516
  2. Encino Branch Library: 1,272
  3. Maverick Branch Library: 1,271
  4. Cody Branch Library: 1,253
  5. Northwest Vista College: 1,207
  6. Parman Branch Library at Stone Oak: 1,148
  7. Tobin Branch Library at Oakwell: 1,123
  8. Leon Valley Conference Center: 1,108
  9. Wonderland Mall of the Americas: 1,092
  10. Semmes Branch Library: 1,084

Slowest polling locations so far

  1. St. Phillips College: 174
  2. Pan American Branch Library: 215
  3. Southwest ISD Admin Building: 251
  4. Macedonia Baptist Church: 253
  5. Frank Garrett Multi Service Center: 301
  6. Palo Alto College: 324
  7. Somerset City Hall: 326
  8. East Central ISD Admin: 334
  9. Texas A&M University-San Antonio: 334
  10. Saint Hedwig City Hall: 347

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