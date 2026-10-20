Busiest, slowest polling locations in Bexar County for early voting period of midterm election
Early voting takes place from Oct. 19-Oct. 31
SAN ANTONIO – Keep up with election news on the Vote 2026 page. Learn more about the ballots and information on where to vote here.
More than 42,000 Bexar County residents have voted early for the Nov. 3 midterm election so far, according to the Bexar County Elections Department.
Between Monday, Oct. 19 and Friday, Oct. 31, voters can cast their ballots at more than 50 polling locations.
>> READ: What to know about early voting in Bexar County for Nov. 3 midterm election
Offices for election include governor, U.S. Senate, county judge, district attorney and others.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Busiest polling locations so far
Brookhollow Branch Library: 1,516
Encino Branch Library: 1,272
Maverick Branch Library: 1,271
Cody Branch Library: 1,253
Northwest Vista College: 1,207
Parman Branch Library at Stone Oak: 1,148
Tobin Branch Library at Oakwell: 1,123
Leon Valley Conference Center: 1,108
Wonderland Mall of the Americas: 1,092
Semmes Branch Library: 1,084
Slowest polling locations so far
St. Phillips College: 174
Pan American Branch Library: 215
Southwest ISD Admin Building: 251
Macedonia Baptist Church: 253
Frank Garrett Multi Service Center: 301
Palo Alto College: 324
Somerset City Hall: 326
East Central ISD Admin: 334
Texas A&M University-San Antonio: 334
Saint Hedwig City Hall: 347
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