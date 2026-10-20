Community raises nearly $9K to help family rebuild after father dies from cancer, fire claims home and pets

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – A Medina County family is trying to rebuild their lives after losing their father to cancer and their home to a fire on the night of his funeral.

Crystal Castro said her family had been dealing with a series of difficult events before the fire destroyed their home in Medina County, which they had built just three years earlier. Now, she is helping her mother and sister navigate life without their father while relying on community support to start over.

“I have chosen to fight for my mom and my sister to be OK because I can’t let them down,” Castro said. “That’s not how they raised me.”

Family lost father to cancer in 21 days

The family’s hardships began when Castro’s father, Ruben, a disabled veteran, was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer.

Castro said just 21 days passed between her father’s diagnosis and his death. His condition deteriorated rapidly, going from being able to walk, talk and feed himself to losing his ability to walk within days.

He spent the final three days of his life at home, surrounded by his family and pets.

“So he could be with his pets, he could be with us, in the place that he loved,” Castro said.

The home had been designed by Ruben Castro and his wife to accommodate the needs of their disabled daughter, Jeanette.

Ruben Castro died Sept. 9. The family held his funeral on Sept. 25.

Fire destroyed home on night of funeral

After the funeral, six people were staying at the family home: Crystal Castro’s mother, Jeanette and four aunts, one of whom is also disabled. Ruben Castro’s dogs were there, too.

That night, a fire destroyed the home.

“Everyone was so exhausted,” Castro said. “As you can imagine, it was a very emotional day, and that’s the night it burned.”

The family said firefighters believe the fire started when an electric wheelchair was plugged in inside the garage.

Everyone in the home survived, but the family’s pets did not.

Castro said the dogs’ barking and scratching helped alert the family to the danger.

“If it wasn’t for their barking and their scratching, I don’t know if my mom would have woken up on time,” she said.

She said the family remains grateful that everyone was able to get out safely, crediting the dogs with helping save the people inside.

Community support helps family start over

Castro’s mother and sister are now staying at an Airbnb while she works to help her family figure out their next steps.

Community members have also stepped in to help, raising nearly $9,000 over the past several weeks, Castro said.

Despite the support, Castro said she has had little time to process the loss of her father or the destruction of the family home. She is also raising her 4-year-old son as a single mother.

“I haven’t had time to grieve,” she said. “I’m a single mom who is also trying to stay strong for my 4-year-old son.”

As she works to help her family rebuild, Castro said she continues to hold on to the determination her father instilled in her.

“Don’t worry, Dad. I’m not giving up,” she said.

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