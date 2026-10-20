E85 fuel may cost less at the pump, but savings depend on your vehicle, expert says

SAN ANTONIO – As drivers look for ways to save money amid higher fuel costs, some are considering E85 fuel because it typically costs less per gallon than regular gasoline.

However, experts say the lower price does not always translate into significant savings.

According to AAA, E85 blends ethanol with gasoline and contains between 51% and 83% ethanol, depending on the season and location. While the fuel is often less expensive than regular unleaded gasoline, it also contains less energy.

“It typically does sell for less per gallon than regular unleaded,” said Daniel Armbruster, an AAA spokesperson and senior public affairs specialist. “However, it also contains less energy, which means motorists generally get fewer miles out of each gallon.”

As a result, drivers should compare fuel costs based on miles driven rather than the price per gallon alone.

AAA provided this example:

If your vehicle gets 25 miles per gallon on regular gasoline, but only 19 miles per gallon on E85, the savings may be smaller than you expect.

“If E85 is selling for $3 a gallon, regular gasoline selling for $4 a gallon, and you drive 100 miles, you’re only going to save about 21 cents,” Armbruster said. “So it really depends on a few factors.”

Experts recommend drivers consider both fuel prices and their vehicle’s fuel economy before deciding whether E85 is the most cost-effective option.

Also, remember: not all vehicles are compatible with E85, so before filling up with this flex fuel, check your owner’s manual.

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