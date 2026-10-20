Families urge NEISD board to reconsider possible elementary school closures

SAN ANTONIO – Families from Montgomery, Dellview and Oak Grove elementary schools asked North East Independent School District trustees to reconsider a proposal that could close and consolidate their campuses, a move district staff says could save about $4 million.

The proposal is not final, but it has already drawn emotional pleas from parents, students and staff who say the schools are more than buildings.

Under the staff recommendation:

Oak Grove Elementary School would consolidate into Regency Place Elementary School.

Montgomery Elementary School students would move to Windcrest Elementary School.

And Dellview Elementary School students could consolidate into Colonial Hills Elementary School.

In a board meeting on Monday, NEISD officials said the plan would not include layoffs. The district’s goal would be for students and teachers to move together into the new campuses.

Lena Aloumari, a teacher of the year who could be affected by the possible closures, spoke at the board meeting and urged trustees to visit the campuses before making a final decision.

“I want you to visit all of the schools, hear the stories, walk in our classrooms, experience the magic happening in our district, especially in our Title I schools,” Aloumari told the board.

A Dellview student also asked trustees to think about the children who would be affected.

“I know closing a school is a big decision, but I hope you will remember we are more than just numbers on a page,” the student said. “We are children with goals, friendships and futures. I want to keep learning at Dellview.”

District leaders have said they want a clear plan for any empty buildings if the closures move forward. The board does not want the campuses to sit vacant.

Possible ideas for the campuses include converting them to:

Reduced-rate early childhood/day care for staff and first responders.

Discovery learning center (STEM, banking & finance, medical services, legal studies, DATA)

Relocate and expand Adult & Community Education

Event center with CTE/culinary and hospitality training

Community meetings on the proposal are scheduled this week. A meeting will be held at

Oak Grove E.S. at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

At Montgomery at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

And at Dellview at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The board could receive an official recommendation in November.

SAISD closed several campuses two years ago, and those buildings have not yet been repurposed.

KSAT followed up with the district on the current status of the plans. Here’s the statement SAISD sent.

“As part of its New Way Forward initiative, San Antonio ISD is actively pursuing opportunities to repurpose and reimagine closed campuses to unlock the long-term potential of district properties while advancing the interests of SAISD students, taxpayers, and the broader San Antonio community.

SAISD’s Facilities Repurposing Panel, made up of more than 20 community leaders and district stakeholders, has met 24 times since January 2024. The district has also held 13 community neighborhood meetings and collected more than 9,400 survey responses to guide this work. In addition, the Board of Trustees’ New Way Foward Ad Hoc Committee provides strategic direction and oversight for this work. The district continues to engage with developers, nonprofit organizations and community groups on redevelopment opportunities that would revitalize these properties.

SAISD also uses eight sites as temporary campus swing space during bond-related construction. Relocating students and staff during major construction projects helps accelerate timelines, minimizes disruptions, and allows campuses to return more quickly to modernized learning environments.

The district welcomes continued dialogue and interest from prospective partners in helping shape the future of these sites. Extensive information on the district’s repurposing efforts and public property offerings is available at: https://www.saisd.net/page/facilities-repurposing/. "

Read also: