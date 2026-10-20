Know before you go: Color-coded parking, new food & drink options for San Antonio Spurs games at the Frost Bank Center

SAN ANTONIO – Frost Bank Center is welcoming the 2026-27 San Antonio Spurs season with improvements at the arena, including color-coded parking and new dining options, according to a news release.

Spurs Sports & Entertainment said the upgrades are aimed at improving the overall game-night experience.

Parking and entrance improvements

Parking lots at Frost Bank Center now have color-coded names — Red, Silver, Black, Orange, Pink and Teal — replacing the previous numbered system, the release states.

The surrounding roads and walkways have also been improved, including newly paved East and South inner ring roads and replaced concrete at the East Bridge and the Northeast VIP entrance.

Fans can also expect updated door hardware at plaza entrances, which will also improve accessibility.

The renovated Ledger Courtside Club, located just steps from the court, will now feature an expanded bar, additional food service space, new restrooms and upgraded seating and furnishings.

New food and beverage options

According to the release, former Spurs culinary residency participant Krazy Katsu will open a location inside SA Central at Section 107, offering Asian-inspired dishes.

Chef Johnny Hernandez’s Fruteria, Chef Jason Dady’s Shuck Shack and Two Bros BBQ will also return.

The release stated the ULTRA Club at Section 114 will also introduce the double-dribble burger that won Zoo La-La’s 2026 People’s Choice Award.

Also, fans can visit Local & Co. at Section 20, which will offer a mix of house-made items and dishes from SA Central’s local chefs.

There will also be budget-friendly options available throughout the season.

“We want guests to focus on enjoying the night together, and listening to our fans helps us understand what makes that experience better,” said Mindy Corr, VP and general manager at Frost Bank Center. “These improvements are about making the entire visit more welcoming and enjoyable.”

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