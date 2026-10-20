Greg Abbott, Gina Hinojosa offer competing visions for Texas in governor’s race

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is seeking a record fourth term as Democratic challenger Gina Hinojosa campaigns to unseat him, with the candidates offering different approaches to public education, household costs and state government.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is seeking a record fourth term as Democratic challenger Gina Hinojosa campaigns to unseat him, with the candidates offering different approaches to public education, household costs and state government.

Abbott, who has served as governor since 2015, is campaigning on property tax relief, border security and expanding school choice. Hinojosa, an Austin state representative and civil rights attorney, has centered her campaign on public school funding, affordability and government accountability.

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Texas voters will decide the race Nov. 3.

Polls show close race

A YouGov poll conducted Sept. 28 through Oct. 5 showed Hinojosa at 48% and Abbott at 47%. The survey of 3,625 registered Texas voters had a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points, meaning neither candidate held a clear lead, statistically.

Abbott led among men and voters ages 45 and older, while Hinojosa led among women and younger voters. Among voters 65 and older, Abbott led 61% to 36%. Hinojosa led 64% to 30% among voters ages 18 to 29.

Abbott also holds a fundraising advantage. The Texas Tribune reported that he ended the campaign reporting period covering July 1 through Sept. 24 with $18.2 million on hand, compared with Hinojosa’s $4 million.

Different approaches to education

Public education is a central dividing line between the two candidates.

Abbott championed Texas’ education savings account program, which allows eligible families to use public money for certain private school or homeschool expenses. Hinojosa wants to end the program and increase support for public schools.

Hinojosa previously served on the Austin Independent School District board and has represented a Central Austin-area district in the Texas House since 2017. She has called for changes to standardized testing and school accountability, pledged to replace Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath and proposed ending state takeovers that remove elected school district leadership.

Abbott’s education proposals include limiting classroom use of laptops and tablets while placing greater emphasis on books, handwriting and teacher-led instruction. He also wants school districts to direct at least 70% of their funding toward classroom instruction and supports tougher criminal penalties for teachers convicted of abusing children.

For higher education, Abbott has proposed tuition discounts for students taking summer courses at four-year Texas universities.

Major changes to education funding and state law would require legislative approval. Hinojosa’s proposals would face a Republican-controlled Legislature.

Affordability and taxes

Both candidates say they want to reduce costs for Texas families, though their proposals are much different.

Abbott has pursued property tax relief and other tax-cutting measures during his tenure. Hinojosa has highlighted electricity bills, property taxes and household expenses, arguing that state spending should do more to help families.

Her campaign has proposed a $1,500 payment to Texas families using money from the Economic Stabilization Fund, commonly called the Rainy Day Fund. The fund held a record $24.8 billion as of November 2025, according to the Texas Tribune. How payments would be structured and approved would depend on the plan’s details and legislative action.

The candidates have also clashed over income taxes. Abbott has accused Hinojosa of supporting a state income tax, citing her 2019 vote against a proposed constitutional amendment banning one.

That vote opposed the ban, but it did not establish an income tax. Before the amendment, imposing an income tax already required voter approval. Hinojosa says she opposes a state income tax, according to the Houston Chronicle. Texas voters approved the constitutional ban in 2019.

Government accountability

Hinojosa has accused Abbott of favoring wealthy donors and corporate interests over ordinary Texans. Her campaign uses the phrase “Greg Abbott Corruption Tax” to describe costs she argues are a result from those policies.

Abbott’s campaign has challenged Hinojosa’s economic agenda and criticized her legislative voting record, including votes involving property tax policy.

Whoever wins will have authority to make certain state appointments and help shape Texas’ policy agenda. Major changes to taxes, school funding and other laws, however, would require cooperation from the Legislature.

When to vote

Early voting runs through Oct. 30. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

On Election Day, KSAT’s John Paul Barajas will cover the Hinojosa campaign, and KSAT’s Max Dutton will cover the Abbott campaign.

Visit VoteTexas.gov for registration and voting information.

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