Halloween spending expected to hit record $13.5 billion despite higher prices

SAN ANTONIO – Halloween is right around the corner, and even with higher gas prices and higher grocery prices, Americans are still expected to spend big on costumes, candy and decorations this year.

The National Retail Federation projects Halloween spending will reach a record $13.5 billion this season.

The average person is expected to spend about $115.

Participation has continued to grow since the pandemic, the federation says.

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More than half of consumers say they plan to hand out candy, 50% plan to dress up, and 42% say they will decorate their home or yard. Carving pumpkins and watching scary movies are also planned by 42% of consumers.

Many shoppers did not wait until October to get started. The federation reports about half of consumers began Halloween shopping in September or earlier.

“We started about two months ago,” shopper Ray Pastrano said.

Pastrano said the holiday season can move quickly once Halloween arrives.

“It’s like you get Halloween, and then you already have Thanksgiving and Christmas, so you want to get a head start,” he said.

Candy remains the most popular Halloween purchase, but shoppers are noticing higher prices.

“Candy has gone up a lot recently, like going up to like $30 a bag,” said Nathan Moreno, a Spirit Halloween employee.

At H-E-B, a 160-piece chocolate candy assortment sells for $26.24.

In all, Americans are expected to spend $4.1 billion on candy alone this Halloween.

Pastrano said his family also plans to take part in trick-or-treating.

“As a family, we go in other neighborhoods and go get candy,” he said.

Greeting cards are also seeing renewed interest this year. Planned purchases increased to 42%, up from 38% last year, according to the National Retail Federation.

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Costumes remain a major part of the holiday. For children, the top three costume choices are Spider-Man, superheroes and princesses. For adults, witches are the top choice, followed by vampires and Batman.

Moreno said one costume item has been especially popular at Spirit Halloween.

“Everybody just wants Ghostface here,” he said. “Somehow it’s just very popular.”

Pets are getting in on the holiday, too. Pumpkins and hot dogs are the top two costume choices for furry friends.

“Honestly, I don’t really buy my costumes. I actually make my costume,” Moreno added. “I DIY them with clothes I have, or I go thrifting.”

Moreno said masks and accessories are more popular with many shoppers than full costumes, which can be one way to save money while still taking part in the Halloween fun.