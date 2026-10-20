Man hospitalized after stabbing on the West Side, SAPD says

A man was hospitalized after he was allegedly stabbed by a woman on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after he was allegedly stabbed by a woman on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded for a reported cutting around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday on Menchaca and North Zarzamora streets, near Culebra Road.

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When they arrived, a police sergeant told KSAT that a man was allegedly stabbed — picked up by someone in a truck — and dropped off at a nearby fire station to get treatment.

He was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

After investigating, police said the man told them that a woman allegedly stabbed him. However, police could not confirm whether she was connected to the stabbing, but she was detained.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

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