Man sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for deadly Quintana Road smuggling case

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for his involvement in the Quintana Road smuggling case.

U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons will hold a press conference discussing the sentencing around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the U.S. Federal Courthouse.

KSAT will livestream the event in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, please check back at a later time.

Rigoberto Ramon Miranda-Orozco pleaded guilty to three charges in July following his arrest in August 2024 and extradition from Guatemala in March 2025.

Miranda-Orozco, who is believed to be one of the organizers in the deadly smuggling case, allegedly recruited human smugglers to bring 67 migrants from Guatemala to Mexico and eventually into the United States in 2022.

Authorities found the migrants inside a sweltering 90-degree semitruck on Quintana Road, where 53 people died, many suffering heat-related injuries.

Tuesday’s press conference will also include:

A. Tysen Duva, assistant attorney general for the Department of Justice’s Criminal Division

Joseph Tijerina, acting deputy special agent in charge for Homeland Security Investigations San Antonio

Gabriel García Luna, Guatemalan Attorney General

Last year, two men were found guilty on three charges.

Armando Gonzales-Ortega, the alleged coordinator, was sentenced to 87 years and six months in prison.

Felipe Orduna-Torres, a leader and organizer in the incident, received two life sentences and a 20-year sentence that will run consecutively.

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