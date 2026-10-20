No injuries after shots fired inside H-E-B in Uvalde, police say

UVALDE, Texas – A family dispute made it’s way to a H-E-B in Uvalde, leading to gunfire inside the grocery store on Monday. Police said no injuries were reported.

The Uvalde Police Department said officers responded to the shooting at H-E-B about 5 p.m.

Recommended Videos

One bullet was fired, according to the department. The gun was brought into the building by a father.

Police said the father first walked into the store after a disagreement with his son earlier that day. Both family members work at the H-E-B. After their dispute, the father was asked to leave the store.

The father later returned to the H-E-B with a gun with intentions to confront his son, police said.

An H-E-B manager saw the father enter the store and followed him toward the deli department, where both family members worked, police said. The father pulled out a handgun and the manager physically intervened.

During the physical struggle, one shot was fired. Police said no one was hit.

As the father tried to leave the store, a customer who witnessed the encounter detained him by himself until officers arrived, according to police.

Emmanuel Zamora, a constable for Uvalde County Precinct 6, said one person was taken into custody, but did not name the suspect.

“The courage and quick actions of the H-E-B manager and a customer who stepped forward during a dangerous situation undoubtedly helped prevent further violence,” Uvalde Police Chief Homer E. Delgado said in a news release.

The investigation remains ongoing and police said possible criminal charges are possible.

Read also: