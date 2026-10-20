Officials discusses election updates as Bexar County reports high first-day early voting turnout As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, 12,191 ballots have been cast Vote (file) (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County election officials held a news conference Tuesday afternoon after the county recorded 42,776 ballots on the first day of early voting for the midterm election, the highest first-day turnout for a non-presidential election in county history.
The county’s largest first-day turnout overall remains the 2024 presidential election, when nearly 47,000 ballots were cast.
“We are encouraged by the strong response from voters on the first day of early voting,” Elections Administrator Michele Carew said.
The heavy turnout led to long lines at polling locations across the county.
As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, 12,191 ballots had been cast.
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Amanda Moreno is a digital journalist who joined KSAT 12 News in the fall of 2026. A San Antonio native, she graduated with a journalism degree from the University of the Incarnate Word.
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