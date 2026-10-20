San Antonio’s Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner marks 47 years of serving the community

SAN ANTONIO – A warm meal and a welcoming community will be waiting for anyone who needs them this Thanksgiving at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. The free family meal includes turkey, music, table decorations by local students and a place to gather.

The Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner began in 1979, when San Antonio restaurant owner Raul Jimenez saw that many seniors spent the holiday alone or could not afford a Thanksgiving meal. What began as a meal prepared for 100 seniors, has grown into one of the country’s largest Thanksgiving benefits feeding thousands.

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The event wouldn’t be as successful without the support of more than 4,000 volunteers who help organize the event, prepare and serve food, coordinate transportation, provide entertainment, and manage the day. Now in it’s 47th year, the nonprofit is preparing to serve more than 25,000 people.

KSAT COMMUNITY PHONE BANK

KSAT Community will host a live televised phone bank from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. Donations will go directly to the nonprofit’s mission of feeding people in need.

Last year, community members gave $21,692 to help the organization meet rising costs and demand. As food costs continue to rise, organizers hope this year’s community support will help fund every plate and make sure no one has to spend Thanksgiving alone or without a meal.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union. Click here to read about other KSAT Community efforts. Interested in partnering with KSAT Community? Get in touch by filling out this form.