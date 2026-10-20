Silver Dancers return to Spurs court after 8-year hiatus

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs’ Silver Dancers are returning to the court for the first time in eight years, joining the Spurs Hype Squad for the team’s season debut.

The Silver Dancers’ comeback team is a brand-new group.

“Bringing the Silver Dancers back, we are really focused on making this team the best that we possibly can from scratch,” Presley Draeger, a dancer on the team, said.

The Silver Dancers perform precision pom and jazz, while the Hype Squad focuses primarily on hip-hop, stunts, tumbling and break dancing, said Ronnie Guest III, the Spurs’ senior entertainment coordinator.

Guest said the Silver Dancers were an iconic presence in San Antonio.

“They were such an iconic brand,” Guest said. “When we were going through the transition and then now bringing them back, it’s such an exciting time.”

Brandon Fierro, a member of the Hype Squad, said connecting with fans is a highlight. He also brings the experience to his full-time job as a seventh-grade math teacher.

“I love being a testimony for my students that you can never give up on yourself and you can strive for perfection and excellence in everything that you do,” Fierro said.

The audition process included 800 to 900 videos during the choreography round, Guest said.

“Everyone’s talented,” Guest said. “So you’re kind of looking for like how they speak, how they carry themselves, how well can they represent, because a lot of the times it’s not just the performances. It’s interacting with the crowd. It’s going out to community appearances.”

Draeger said watching the Hype Squad perform and seeing fans’ excitement about the Silver Dancers’ return has made the experience rewarding.

“Obviously there was the old Silver Dancers, which we appreciate because they started the stepping stone for the Silver Dancers,” Draeger said. “But bringing the Silver Dancers back ... really focusing on Silver Dancers this year and nothing before that.”

Guest, who manages the two entertainment teams, said it has been “amazing” watching members of both teams balance and bounce off each other with their different talents.

“It wouldn’t be this season without having both the Silver Dancers and Spurs Hype Squad alongside each other,” Guest said.

The Silver Dancers will make their long-awaited return with a debut dance at the Spurs’ season opener at Frost Bank Center.

KSAT Sports will air a Spurs season tip-off special starting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday live from the Frost Bank Center. Catch all the excitement live on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus and KSAT.com.

More Spurs coverage on KSAT: