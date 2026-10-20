Teenager shot after fight at Southwest Side home, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating what led to a teenage boy being shot Monday evening at a home on the Southwest Side.

Officers responded to a home at the intersection of Royston Avenue and Marian Street for a reported shooting around 9:30 p.m.

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A preliminary report said police found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound on his leg. A witness said it stemmed from a fight between the teenager and two other people.

The condition of the boy was not listed in the report.

The shooting suspect left the scene before officers arrived. Officers have not made an arrest connected to this case as of Tuesday morning.

However, the lone suspect description on the report said the alleged shooter is a 15 to 20-year-old male.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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