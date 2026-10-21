BCSO searching for man possibly connected to credit card skimming ring in San Antonio

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man believed to be involved in a credit card skimming investigation in San Antonio.

In a Facebook post, authorities said investigators made follow-up visits to multiple convenience stores from Oct. 13 and Oct. 14, across San Antonio as part of “an ongoing investigation into a potential credit card skimming ring.”

After investigating, the sheriff’s office said they believe the unidentified man was involved in credit card abuse and the use of skimming devices at various locations in and around the San Antonio area.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the BCSO at 210-335-6000.

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