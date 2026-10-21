Bexar County emissions testing set to begin Nov. 1

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SAN ANTONIO – A new vehicle emissions testing requirement is set to begin Nov. 1 in Bexar County, affecting about 1.3 million registered vehicle owners who will need to pass the test to renew their Texas vehicle registration.

The program is intended to improve air quality, but it is already raising concerns among some drivers who worry about the cost of repairing older vehicles so they can pass inspection.

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Two San Antonio-area elected leaders are trying to block or pause the requirement. However, as of Tuesday, there had been no official announcement from state or federal officials saying the program has been stopped or delayed. A spokesperson for the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said the agency is evaluating the next steps for the upcoming program.

For now, local repair shops are preparing as if the requirement will take effect as scheduled. “Everything’s a go, as far as we’re concerned,” said Nanette Neugar, owner of O’Brien’s Automotive.

Neugar said customers with older vehicles have already started asking what they need to do to pass the test.

“They’re coming in educated,” she said. “They are coming in and wanting to know, ‘What do I need to do to pass this?’”

Bexar County driver Veatrice Cook said she is saving money to repair both of her older vehicles before their registrations are due next year. She expects the repairs could cost thousands of dollars.

“For the sensor, I’m looking at about $2,000,” Cook said. “For the major stuff, I am looking at at least $3,500. And I don’t know what else will be found.”

Cook said buying a new vehicle is not an option. “I just refuse to have a new car note,” she said. “It’s just not going to happen. Not at 75.”

While Cook said she will find a way to pay for the repairs, she worries about other drivers who may not be able to afford unexpected costs.

“Considering the hardship that’s going on right now in this country, just trying to put gas in the car, I really hope they pause it for the sake of a lot of people,” Cook said.

Unless state or federal agencies announce a delay or change, Bexar County drivers should prepare for the emissions testing requirement to begin Nov. 1.

KSAT will keep you updated on any official decision from the agencies overseeing the program.

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