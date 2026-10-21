Early voting issues in Bexar County: Missing propositions, voter registration cards delayed

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County voters have reported delays receiving voter registration cards and missing measures on some ballots during early voting.

Elections Administrator Michele Carew confirmed there were printing issues and a backlog.

“We have been working with Secretary of State’s Office to resolve the issue,” Carew said. “We’re only limited to printing 250 per day. When we did our mass mail out early in the spring, it did affect over 130,000 registered voters, which means if we did 250 a day, you know, it might be next mass mail out before we’re caught up with the work.”

About 45,000 cards are ready to be mailed, and voters should receive them within the next week, Carew said. Voters can still vote using one of the seven acceptable forms of identification listed online.

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Bexar County voter Thomas Farias is one of the thousands who did not receive a voter registration card.

“A voter registration card, I believe that provides a fail safe,” Farias said.

Farias said himself and others had to wait in line for hours to vote.

“You see people there, they have walking canes, they’re disabled and you’re standing for these amounts of hours of time,” Farias said. “That’s a very big concern, I think, for voters that, one, you need more polling places, two, you need more ballot boxes in those polling places.”

Voters also reported that measures were missing from some ballots, including measures in the Northside and East Central school districts. Carew said the issue was corrected within an hour after it was brought to the office’s attention. She said the ballot issue was not limited to school districts.

Carew urged voters to review their ballots before submitting them and to tell an election judge immediately if a race or measure is missing.

“Once a ballot’s been cast, there’s not anything they can do,” Carew said.

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