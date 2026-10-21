FEMA denies public assistance request for Bexar County, several other counties after July storms

FILE - A sign for the Federal Emergency Management Agency is pictured at FEMA headquarters, April 20, 2020, in Washington. (Al Drago/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

SAN ANTONIO – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has denied Gov. Greg Abbott’s request for public assistance for Bexar County and several other counties affected by severe weather between July 12 and Aug. 4, according to a FEMA letter KSAT obtained.

In a Sept. 28 letter to Abbott, FEMA said damage assessments found infrastructure damage in Atascosa, Bexar, Blanco, Brewster, Comal, Medina, Terrell and Wilson counties “is not of the severity and magnitude to warrant their designation for Public Assistance” under FEMA.

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FEMA also denied the state’s request for statewide individual assistance and hazard mitigation.

When KSAT reached out to Abbott’s office, Press Secretary Andrew Mahaleris said they are reviewing FEMA’s determination and appeals process. Mahaleris said the state will deliver “every necessary resource” to communities impacted by the storms and floods.

The full statement can be read below:

“The Office of the Governor and TDEM are reviewing FEMA’s determination and the appeals process. President Trump previously approved Public Assistance for 23 counties under the Major Disaster Declaration. Governor Abbott issued a state disaster declaration, extended SNAP replacement benefits, and requested federal tax relief for affected counties. Texas will deliver every necessary resource to communities impacted by the July storms and floods.”

Texas has 30 days from the date of the letter to appeal the denial.

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