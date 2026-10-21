Former San Antonio teacher indicted on child sex abuse charges, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A former San Antonio assistant teacher at KIPP University Prep High School was indicted on child sex abuse charges after being connected to an indecency with a child case involving a 15-year-old student.

Priscilla Castro, 28, was arrested for the alleged incident on Aug. 29, 2025.

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According to police, a student told officers Castro allegedly engaged in inappropriate behavior during school hours on May 23, 2025, which made them uncomfortable.

Castro allegedly continued contacting the student through blocked phones and asked them if they would report her to police, authorities said.

Records show Castro was indicted on one count of indecency with child sexual contact and one count of improper relationship between educator and student on Monday.

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