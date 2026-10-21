Friends, family remember Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ian Patterson after fatal Alamodome fall

SAN ANTONIO – Friends and family gathered at a San Antonio bar to remember Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ian Patterson, who died after falling while rappelling from the rafters of the Alamodome ahead of a UTSA football game.

The memorial was held at Stout House near Culebra and Talley roads, where Patterson regularly played poker with friends on Tuesday nights. Those who knew him said the gathering was a chance to honor not only his military service but also the friendships and family connections he built in the community.

“It hurt. I didn’t want to believe it at first,” said Breanna Valdez, a friend of Patterson’s.

Valdez said the loss remains difficult to process.

“My heart broke really bad. It still hurts,” she said. “I don’t think you’ll ever get over something like that, especially having a good friend like that.”

Friends and family gathered for a memorial and balloon release to celebrate Patterson’s life.

Tyler Hsu, another friend, said he hopes Patterson is remembered as a soldier, a friend and, above all, a family man.

“I want him to be remembered most as, for one, a soldier; for two, a great friend; three, a family man — family man most of all,” Hsu said.

Patterson died after falling at the Alamodome on Saturday, Oct. 17, during preparations for a ceremony and demonstration honoring members of the armed forces and veterans ahead of the UTSA game. He had been scheduled to rappel from the stadium’s rafters.

Hsu said he will miss the time he spent with Patterson and the friendships they shared.

“I could have sworn you would have shown up later tonight anyway,” Hsu said. “And it sucks that I know you won’t, and you’re not going to again, and I’m going to miss that so much.”

Patterson was from Fort Stewart, Georgia, and served in the Air Force for 15 years.

In a statement, Brig. Gen. Scott C. Mills, commander of the 57th Wing, said the loss has deeply affected the military community.

“This tragedy is felt deeply across the 57th Wing,” Mills said. “Tech. Sgt. Patterson and his service mattered immensely to our wing, and to the family, friends, and teammates who had the privilege of knowing and serving alongside him.”

Mills said the unit is focused on supporting Patterson’s family, loved ones, and fellow airmen as they grieve.

Hsu described Patterson as a friend who was loved by many.

“You were so loved. You are going to be so missed,” Hsu said. “You were such a great friend to everyone here and to me.”

When asked what she would say to Patterson, Valdez offered a simple message: “I love you and I miss you.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to support Patterson’s family. More than $130,000 has been raised as of the time of this story’s publication.

The cause of Patterson’s fall remains under investigation.

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