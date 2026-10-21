Man accused of burning urn holding child’s remains after attacking woman, SAPD says Jose DeJesus is being held with a bond of $25,000, records show Man accused of burning urn holding child’s remains after attacking woman SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man is accused of shoving a woman and then throwing an urn containing a child’s remains into a burning fire pit during an argument Monday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
Jose DeJesus, 24, is accused of assaulting a family member and abusing a corpse, according to police.
Around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 19, officers were called to the 300 block of Langford Place. Police said a woman told them an argument with DeJesus turned physical. He pushed her several times, leaving visible injuries.
DeJesus then grabbed the urn holding her family member’s remains and put it on the fire pit, destroying it, police said.
The remains were those of a juvenile.
DeJesus is being held in the Bexar County jail on a $25,000 bond, court records show.
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About the Author Amanda Moreno headshot
Amanda Moreno is a digital journalist who joined KSAT 12 News in the fall of 2026. A San Antonio native, she graduated with a journalism degree from the University of the Incarnate Word.
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