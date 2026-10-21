Man accused of burning urn holding child’s remains after attacking woman, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man is accused of shoving a woman and then throwing an urn containing a child’s remains into a burning fire pit during an argument Monday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Jose DeJesus, 24, is accused of assaulting a family member and abusing a corpse, according to police.

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Around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 19, officers were called to the 300 block of Langford Place. Police said a woman told them an argument with DeJesus turned physical. He pushed her several times, leaving visible injuries.

DeJesus then grabbed the urn holding her family member’s remains and put it on the fire pit, destroying it, police said.

The remains were those of a juvenile.

DeJesus is being held in the Bexar County jail on a $25,000 bond, court records show.

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