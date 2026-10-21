Man arrested after shot fired inside H-E-B in Uvalde; multiple weapons found in vehicle, police say

UVALDE, Texas – Multiple weapons were found in the vehicle of a man accused of firing a shot inside an H-E-B in Uvalde, according to the Uvalde Police Department.

In a release on social media, police said they arrested the man, who provided a full confession to investigators.

He faces three charges:

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon involving family violence

Deadly conduct — discharging a firearm

Assault family violence

Police said the man returned to the store in the 200 block of East Main Street after a dispute with his son, who works there. H-E-B clarified to KSAT that both family members were contracted to work at the grocery store.

A manager intervened near the deli, and one shot was fired during the struggle, police said. A customer held the man until police arrived. No one was injured.

During a search of his vehicle, investigators found various knives, an airsoft pellet gun, a .30-06 hunting rifle and both rifle and pistol ammunition, according to the release. Investigators are working to determine how he obtained the weapons, police said.

The investigation was assisted by several law enforcement agencies, including the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office, Uvalde County Constable’s Office and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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