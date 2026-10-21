Man hospitalized after late-night shooting inside Southwest Side bar, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized early Tuesday after being shot inside a bar on the Southwest Side, San Antonio police said.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. at a bar on Nogalitos Street near South Zarzamora Street.

When they arrived, police learned a man in his 50s was shot in the leg. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Officers said the alleged shooter ran from the scene. A person of interest was later taken into custody a few blocks away, police said.

At this time, it’s unclear what what led to the gunfire.

This is a developing story. The article will be updated, once more information becomes available.

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