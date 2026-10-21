Man hospitalized after late-night shooting inside Southwest Side bar, SAPD says SAPD: Shooter fled scene; person of interest detained nearby SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized early Tuesday after being shot inside a bar on the Southwest Side, San Antonio police said.
The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. at a bar on Nogalitos Street near South Zarzamora Street.
When they arrived, police learned a man in his 50s was shot in the leg. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Officers said the alleged shooter ran from the scene. A person of interest was later taken into custody a few blocks away, police said.
At this time, it’s unclear what what led to the gunfire.
This is a developing story. The article will be updated, once more information becomes available. READ ALSO:
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About the Author Priscilla Carraman headshot
Priscilla Carraman is Manager of Content and Coverage at KSAT. She moved into the role after seven years of producing.
She was the producer of the "Know My Neighborhood" series — hyperlocal reporting on different neighborhoods in the area.
Priscilla started at KSAT as a producer trainee in 2017 after graduating from UTSA.
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