Man sentenced to 10 years in 2023 shooting death of brother-in-law outside North Side home

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the 2023 shooting death of his sister’s husband outside a North Side home, according to court records.

David Juarez entered the plea Oct. 19 before Judge Jennifer Pena, Bexar County court records show. He was sentenced to 10 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

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Felix Lee Vega, 36, was shot early Jan. 14, 2023, in the 6400 block of Ridge Creek Drive. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died about eight hours later, according to an arrest affidavit.

>>READ MORE: Police: Argument may have led to North Side shooting

The affidavit says Vega and Juarez had been arguing before the shooting, after a night out with family and friends that began at a Spurs game. Vega, who was driving, pulled up in front of the home where Juarez lived and knocked on the door several times, the affidavit says. Video from a nearby home shows Vega walking back to his truck before two gunshots are heard, according to the document.

A witness told police Juarez grabbed a gun and fired twice through a bedroom window, but only meant to scare Vega, the affidavit says.

The affidavit states that evidence did not support that account since Vega was sitting in his truck and was no longer a threat, and that Juarez did not call 911.

Juarez was originally charged with murder, but accepted a plea deal for manslaughter on Monday, according to court records.

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