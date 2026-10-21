Political newcomers De La Cruz and Garcia battle for redrawn Texas 35th Congressional District

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Republican Carlos De La Cruz, endorsed by Trump, faces Democrat Johnny Garcia, a Bexar County sheriff’s deputy, in the race to fill the open seat

SAN ANTONIO – On Nov. 3, Texas voters will choose a new U.S. representative for the newly redrawn 35th Congressional District. On the ballot are Republican Carlos De La Cruz and Democrat Johnny Garcia.

Political ads for both candidates have flooded television in recent weeks as the campaigns enter their final stretch. Both are political newcomers.

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Garcia is a former Bexar County sheriff’s deputy. He served as the agency’s spokesperson before announcing his candidacy for Congress.

His campaign website says he graduated from Memorial High School, attended St. Philip’s College, and then joined the sheriff’s office, where he has worked for more than 20 years in various roles.

Garcia and other Texas Democrats are expected to get support from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., who is expected to visit the state in the coming days.

De La Cruz is a retired Air Force veteran who served 20 years, according to his campaign website. He is a San Antonio business owner.

He is the brother of U.S. Rep. Monica De La Cruz, who represents Texas’ 15th Congressional District. She previously represented Guadalupe, Karnes and Wilson counties, which are now part of the new 35th District.

President Donald Trump endorsed De La Cruz before the March primary. Trump visited San Antonio earlier this month to rally support for him and other Texas Republican candidates.

Neither candidate won a majority in the March primary, so both advanced to runoffs in May.

On the Republican side, De La Cruz faced longtime state Rep. John Lujan, who was endorsed by Gov. Greg Abbott and is known for flipping the historically Democratic House District 118 in a 2021 special election. Lujan received more votes in the primary, but De La Cruz won the runoff.

On the Democratic side, Maureen Galindo received the most votes in the primary, with Garcia second. Garcia won the party’s nomination in the runoff.

BACKGROUND

Last year, Republicans in the Texas Legislature redrew the 35th District’s boundaries in an effort to flip the longtime Democratic seat. Abbott signed the new map into law.

Before the change, the district included parts of San Antonio’s West Side, East Side and downtown, as well as parts of Caldwell, Comal, Hays and Travis counties along Interstate 35, including part of Austin. Democrat Greg Casar held the seat.

The new district no longer includes Austin. It covers south, east and northeast Bexar County, plus Guadalupe, Karnes and Wilson counties.

Casar was drawn out of the district and no longer lives within its boundaries. The 37th Congressional District also was redrawn. Casar announced he would run in the new 37th District, centered on Austin and Travis County, after Rep. Lloyd Doggett, the incumbent, said he would not seek re-election.

With no incumbent, the redrawn 35th District drew more than a dozen candidates. The March primary ballot listed 15 names, 11 Republicans and four Democrats.

WHEN TO VOTE

Early voting runs now through Oct. 30. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

On Election Day, KSAT’s Pachatta Pope will cover the U.S. Congressional District 35 race.

Visit VoteTexas.gov for registration and voting information.

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