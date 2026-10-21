South Side man accused of aiming his anger at dead child’s remains

SAN ANTONIO – A South Side man is facing criminal charges in connection with a domestic violence case that involved both a living and non-living victim.

Jose Francisco DeJesus, 24, was arrested Monday on charges that include family violence and abuse of a corpse.

A report from San Antonio police says officers were called to a home on Langford Place for a report of a disturbance.

When they arrived, they say they found a woman who told them DeJesus had pushed her and showed visible injuries.

The report says while they were investigating, they learned that DeJesus had thrown an urn containing ashes into a fire pit, causing both the urn and ashes to be destroyed.

Police confirmed the ashes inside the urn were from a child who had died previously.

DeJesus was taken into custody on charges that include abuse of a corpse.

Court records show he also has previous arrests for domestic violence and assault.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is so much help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

Survivors in unincorporated Bexar County who are not in current emergencies can fill out an online form to get in touch with STAR specialists. Anyone in immediate danger should call 911.

For wrap-around services, including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center, which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.

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