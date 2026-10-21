What Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD has to lose if tax rate election fails

SCHERTZ, Texas – Voters in Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District are being asked to decide whether to approve a 12-cent increase to the district’s annual tax rate.

District leaders said the measure is needed to address an $8 million deficit, protect student programs and raise staff pay.

The proposition, known as a voter-approval tax rate election, or VATRE, would generate about $15.1 million in additional funding for the district if approved.

District officials said $8.2 million would come from local property taxes, while $6.9 million would come from the state.

SCUCISD Superintendent Paige Meloni said rising costs over the past several years have strained the district’s budget.

“The double-digit inflation over the past five years has really put us in this situation,” Meloni said. ”Our prices for things like insurance, things like fuel have skyrocketed, and that’s also happened in the homes of our staff members.”

This is the second year in a row SCUCISD has asked voters to approve a tax rate increase.

Meloni said she believes last year’s measure failed in part because voters did not have a clear explanation of how the money would be used.

But this year, she said, the ballot language includes the purpose of the measure.

“We got some legal guidance this year that we were able to put the purpose for the measure on the ballot, and it says that it’s for staff and for student programs,” Meloni said.

So what would it cost you?

“It’s really easy to understand. 12 cents, 12 months. So if your taxable value on your school district taxes is $150,000, $15 a month; $200,000, $20 a month. So you can just do it that way,” Meloni explained.

Estimated VATRE Tax Increase (SCUCISD)

If the measure fails, Meloni said the district would have to consider program cuts.

“You’re looking at programs. You’re looking at fine arts. You’re looking at athletics. You’re looking at CTE,” Meloni said. “You’re looking at direct impact into the classroom.”

If approved, the measure would also support employee compensation.

Meloni said the school board has already approved a compensation plan that would provide a one-time payment to all staff in December if the revenue becomes available for the 2026-27 school year.

The following school year, Meloni said the district could also increase starting teacher pay.

SCUCISD’s current starting teacher salary is $56,500, which Meloni said is below surrounding districts.

Starting Teacher Salary Comparison (SCUCISD)

Asked what kind of raise she would advocate for teachers, Meloni said, “Traditionally, we would do anything between 2% and 4%.”

Early voting ends Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3.

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