4 animals test positive for rabies in San Marcos, city says

SAN MARCOS, Texas – A week after a fox tested positive for rabies on the Texas State University campus, San Marcos city officials confirmed four additional rabies cases in the area.

According to the city, the new cases include:

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A skunk located on Wild Honeysuckle Way in the Kissing Tree neighborhood

A fox located on Franklin Drive in the Westover neighborhood

A bat located in Hays County

A fox located near Stagecoach Trail

All cases were reported on Oct. 21, except the Stagecoach Trail case, which was confirmed Oct. 22.

A child who brushed the bat away with their hand is now receiving treatment, the city said. No human contact was reported in the other cases.

The additional cases follow a confirmed rabies case reported on the Texas State University campus. That fox was found Oct. 14 near East Sessom Drive and Pleasant Street, the city said.

City to host free rabies vaccination clinic

In response to the rise in cases, the city is organizing a free rabies vaccination clinic for pets. A date, time and location have yet to be finalized.

“It is unusual for wildlife to test positive for rabies,” said Neighborhood Enhancement Director Shanna O’Brien. “We are tracking an increase in incidents across our area.”

City officials say anyone who believes they may have come into physical contact with a rabid animal should seek post-exposure treatment immediately. Rabies is a deadly virus spread most commonly through the bite or scratch of an infected animal, and treatment must begin promptly to be effective.

The city urged anyone who encounters a wild animal — especially one that appears sick or is behaving unusually — to not touch it. Suspected contact with a wild animal should be reported to San Marcos Animal Services at 512-805-2655.

City officials also remind pet owners that rabies vaccinations are required by state law and city ordinance.

Resources for low-cost pet rabies vaccinations are also available on the city’s website.

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